10 Eliminated In Gazelle Race

Eliminations began on Saturday afternoon and continues today.

The 10 candidates that have been eliminated from the race are (order of 1st elimination) Margaret Sova, Philip Siaguru, Beniljus Jawai, Darius Kalulu, Albert Tilimon, Patrick Vatenge, Benedict Killion, Richard Tapil, Jack Angra, Moses Joshua.

After the 10th exclusion on Moses Joshua, the progressive tally for the Gazelle Open Seat is:

Top 5

Jelta Wong – 5,999 Malakai Tabar – 3,095 Theo Torot – 2,863 Paul Raia – 2, 411 Daniel Kapen –2,296

The exclusion process currently continues.