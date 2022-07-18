‘Wok Save Toktok’

“Ol pipol blo Lae ol no longlong mo. Yumi stap lo siti.” (The people of Lae know better now. We’re in the city.)

Rosso, who was declared with 26,864 primary votes, is returning to serve his second term in the 11th House of Parliament.

Speaking at the Sir Ignatius Kilage indoor complex, he stressed that the people know which leader is performing, and they will vote accordingly.

“I want to say thank you,” he continued.

“For the next five years and to serve the people of Lae, I will work together with the new, incoming members of Morobe, and I will work together with my PANGU Pati to ensure PANGU Pati will form government again.

“In my capacity, into the national government, I will promise to ensure that we will be a better Lae, just like my slogan, but at the same time, a slogan for a better Papua New Guinea for our children for the next generation.

“If we don’t change our country, no one else will.

“I am very humbled and thank you to the Lae voters.

“The close to 27,000 votes that you gave me is no small feat.”