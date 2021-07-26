Basic protocols are to be practiced either way, as herd immunity is a long way off from being effectively implemented.

Father Edward Revilla is a missionary priest who has been around Papua New Guinea for many years, ministering to Catholic Faithful at the Shrine of Mary help of Christians in Boroko.

He also spends time with the students listening and counselling them while also hearing their confessions. Father Edward Revilla is always in constant contact with people.

As one who is in close contact with people in prayer, and the celebration of the Sacrament of Reconciliation, he feels that it is his personal responsibility to follow the COVID-19 protocols.

“The wearing of the mask is important. It is very uncomfortable to wear the mask for a long time, but it is very necessary. I must protect myself and I must protect others,” he said.

DFr Revilla added: “I am in the frontlines and am entrusted with offering a service to our people. The penitents wear the mask when they come to meet me. I am comfortable with this arrangement.”

Father Revilla has taken his first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine at age 84 and looks forward to the next jab soon.

“People of Papua New Guinea are urged to adhere to the Niupela Pasin in light of the new Delta variant as its mutations are still yet to be fully understood.

“Let’s never forget, your mask protects me, my mask protects you. Stay safe.”