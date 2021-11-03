Workers Protest Mine’s COVID Measures

The measures, according to a media release, are aligned with and reinforcing PNG Government directives and measures to keep its workforce and contractors safe.

“At Newcrest Mining Lihir, the health and safety of our workforce is our priority – it is like wearing Personal Protection Equipment and going to work every day,’’ Mine General Manager Johan Labuschagne said yesterday.

Also yesterday, a section of the workforce reacted differently to these new measures, and staged a sit-in protest. There was also mention of a mass resignation. The workers raised concerns about the Office of the Controller No.3 Domestic Measures dated September 24, 2021, which provides the directive that all people traveling by air into and out of high risk provinces, to be fully vaccinated.

While the miner did not say how many workers protested, or allegedly resigned, Newcrest says it does not have a ‘No Jab, No job’ policy. It has strongly encouraged vaccination though.

The statement read, “Vaccination is not mandatory – people have a choice on whether to be vaccinated or not. We cannot force them, however as a company we have a duty of care for everybody’s health and well- being which is why vaccination is encouraged.”

Newcrest Lihir stated that it has received PNG government approval for a transitionary arrangement to allow its employees and contractors from high-risk provinces, to travel to site and get vaccinated, or return to their home provinces until the 15th of November 2021.

The mine’s General Manager said, “If an employee chooses to resign over that, it is their right. However, we would encourage them to take some time to consider their decision carefully and the impact it will have on their future and the future of their families.”