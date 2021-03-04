WNB on alert

He said whilst most people did not want the two-week lockdown, it did the province good.

The 14-day lockdown was lifted in early February, but the fight is far from over.

The province has not had many new cases as it did a month or two ago.

Manning said it had an absence of more than two weeks before it reported new cases.

He urged citizens and residents in the province to adhere to health protocols including wearing face masks and exercising social distancing.

Meantime, the NCC reported that there are provinces reporting outbreaks with cases that have originated from West New Britain, including Madang.

To date, West New Britain has 196 positive cases, the third highest behind NCD and Western Province.