WHO RD Covid-19 Visit

Acting Country Representative for WHO in PNG, Anna Maalsen said this is the first visit of Dr Kasai to PNG since the beginning of the pandemic, but not his first time to visit.

“Our work and values are inspired by WHO’s vision. A world of which all people attain the highest possible levels of health. Here in the West Pacific Region we are working for the future. A future in which people and countries will always be the driving force for what we do.” Maalsen said.

Maalsen said looking into the future there are concerns that unite all member states, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, which we are all grappling together.

Dr. Kasai has been in the country for 5 days and travelled to ENB to see the response on the ground for COVID-19 and the progress in the vaccine rollout.

“As far as the virus continue to transmit, mutations occur and now we’re facing the mutations called omicron, now in 77 countries around the world and then there 10 from the countries which I am covering. And I very much appreciate those 10 countries in my region, who have a capacity to detect and report and share that information.” Dr. Kasai said.

Dr Kasai explained that omicron is highly transmissible but with severity, so far there is no information that suggest this virus has stronger buildings causing more severe diseases.

“But, highly transmissible means that you can make a big number of people infected and if that’s the case even the virus is not a strong you may observe the people start to go to hospital and overwhelm the hospital,” he added.

For this reason, Dr. Kasai urge that the country must really prepare for the next surge. He said many countries put in border control but it is common knowledge that the virus will eventually come in if it is highly transmissible.

“And that’s the reason why I really want these countries to prepare. Key is vaccine and I very much appreciate everybody is wearing mask, that individual actions to protect not only yourselves but to protect their community. And of course, the more we have the health care capacity we can cope with those surges.” Dr. Kasai concluded.