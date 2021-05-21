WGJV acknowledged vaccination efforts

More than 1,500 vaccinations have been administered in Lae with more expected across the rest of the Province.

Wafi-Golpu Joint Venture (WGJV) acknowledges the vaccination efforts led by the Morobe Provincial Health Authority (MoPHA).

The MoPHA has encouraged its staff based in Lae and other parts of the country to take steps to getting the shots.

"Prevention is the way forward and we all have a responsibility to keeping our fellow workers, families and communities safe by taking the the COVID-19 vaccination," said Cassender Garong, WGJV Environment Superintendent.

Head of External Affairs, David Wissink who is also the MoPHA Chairman, said it is important for people to have access to the vaccines especially the frontliners including health workers, airport workers, police, teachers, store cashiers and bank tellers.

"We must ensure our frontliners are protected and safe to work so they can get basic services back to normal operations. As leaders, we need to ensure access to vaccines so we can all return to our productive lives to support our families and communities," Wissink said.

Mr Wissink said the world is slowly getting vaccinated and thanked both the PNG and Australian Government partnership for bringing in the first lot of vaccines.

Photo credit: WGJV