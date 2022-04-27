Wearing Of Masks Enforced

- All persons should where possible wear masks to protect Papua New Guinea from COVID-19.
- No person shall be permitted entry to, or otherwise remain within, any enclosed space within an Establishment as defined in paragraph 8, unless the person is wearing a Mask or Face Covering, in a manner which covers their mouth, nose and chin.
- No person shall be permitted entry into an aircraft anywhere in PNG unless the person is wearing a Mask or Face Covering in a manner, which covers their mouth, nose and chin.
- No person shall remove their Mask or Face Covering whilst on an aircraft in PNG in a manner, which covers their mouth, nose and chin, except in the case of an emergency.
- The pilots of the plane are exempt from paragraphs 3 and 4.
- The following persons are exempted from these Measures:
- Children under 12;
- Persons with underlying medical conditions which inhibit their ability to wear a Mask or Face Covering, including persons with physical or mental illness or impairment, or disability;
- Persons who are unable to place or remove a Mask or Face Covering without assistance;
- Persons undergoing dental treatment or other medical care to the extent that the procedure requires that no face covering may be worn;
- Persons within an area of work designated for them and not for public access, and who can work in an environment whereby they are a minimum of 2 meters from any other person;
- Persons participating in sporting activities;
- When directed to remove the face covering to ascertain identity; and h. During emergencies.
- A person is exempted from these Measures if she or he removes their mask or face covering to eat, drink or take medication.
- An establishment for the purpose of these measures are: a. health facilities, including but not limited to hospitals, clinics and chemists; and b. airports.
- For the purpose of these Measures, a Mask or Face Covering must cover the nose, mouth and chin, and includes any article of clothing including any paper or textile covering designed or made to be worn over the nose, mouth and chin to protect the wearer. It does not have to be medical grade, may be handmade and includes scarfs and bandanas.
- For the purposes of these measures, a business, organisation or government department or agency who fails to take reasonable steps to ensure adherence to the Measures shall be deemed to have committed an offence under the National Pandemic Act 2020.
- For the purpose of paragraph 15, reasonable steps shall include but are not limited to:
- denying entry to persons not wearing a mask or face covering; b. requesting a person to leave an establishment if they are not wearing a Mask or Face Covering and are not exempted by these Measures from wearing a Mask or Face Covering;
- providing a Mask or Face Covering to employees and making it the company or organisation’s mandatory policy that Masks and Face Coverings are worn in compliance with these Measures.
- An individual or organisation who fails to adhere to the Measure shall be deemed to have committed an offence under the National Pandemic Act 2020.
- Non-compliance with this Measure should be reported to an authorised officer or the Provincial Police Commander.
- Any Authorised Officer(s) appointed by the Controller pursuant to the Act, shall carry out and enforce the measures accordingly.
- These Measures come into effect on 22 April 2022 and shall apply until the end of the Declaration of a pandemic under the Act, or as varied or revoked by the Controller.
Wearing Of Masks Enforced
April 27, 2022
