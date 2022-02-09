Warning on use of Rapid Test Kits

Deputy Controller of the National Pandemic Response Dr Daoni Esorom said currently, there’s only one test kit namely Panbio that is approved as a rapid test kit to be used to test for COVID-19.

Any other test kit being used is not approved and anybody selling them must stop. Dr Esorom stressed that these unapproved test kits must also be taken off the shelves.

He said the NCC is currently working with the Central Public Health Laboratory (CPHL) to validate four other antigen test kits. These will be approved next week when the results become available. Dr Daoni said the validation has been completed by CPHL and the final report is being worked on.

“When the results are finalised, additional test kits will be approved for use. These test kits will be used in the health facilities and also people will use them to self-test at home.

“It is anticipated that with the availability of more test kits, more testing will be undertaken in the country,’’ he said.