Vital equipment for COVID-19 response

The medical equipment are part of the ongoing support for PNG’s COVID-19 response and efforts to also help strengthen the country’s overall health system to be able to respond to future pandemics.

These essential lifesaving equipment comprising 10 ventilators donated by New Zealand government and 20 Oxygen Concentrators in collaboration with UNICEF PNG.

The 20 oxygen concentrators were sponsored by the Japanese government through the major funding support of 1.2 million US dollars or 3.6 million Kina, provided to UNICEF PNG.

Satoshi Isono, Economic Counsellor of Japanese embassy in PNG, expressed sincere gratitude to all present. He said Japan highly values the efforts by the PNG Government, UNICEF and other organisations.

He said in addition to the support through UNICEF, Japan also made a commitment to provide medical equipment such as CT scanner, X-ray machines totaling 900 million yen which is about K29million. These will be used by Port Moresby General Hospital and provincial hospitals under the coordination by Department of Health.”

Satoshi said the first shipment of the medical equipment promised to UNICEF will arrive in PNG by end of November and the others will follow by end of this year.

Acting Public Health Manager, Dr. Esorom Daoni who received the donations on behalf of the government said, Ventilators and oxygen concentrators are specialized equipment that cannot be bought over the counter. They are also among the expensive items in the government’s budget list for the National Department of Health.

He said not all health facilities in the country are equipped with such items so these equipment will go a long way.

“Today we are receiving eight ventilators and 20 oxygen concentrators, procured by UNICEF through funding support provided by the governments of New Zealand and Japan. Ventilators are specialized medical equipment used in intensive care units to support individuals whose lungs are not working adequately despite receiving oxygen.” He said.

Daoni said the ventilators and the oxygen concentrators will be sent to the provinces, when they are ready.

New Zealand High Commission First Secretary, Rachel MacCarthy was also present at the handover to witness the handover of the 10 ventilators donated by New Zealand.

Training will also be provided to the clinical staff on the ground, by the Medical Equipment engineers on how to use these equipment.