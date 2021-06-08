Villagers encouraged to get vaccinated

Professor Isi Kevau, Executive Dean for the school of Medical & Health Sciences, PMGH Cardiologist and Director of Sir Buri Kidu Heart Foundation, told his people that the aim of getting vaccinated is to decrease the number of deaths and to avoid affecting those with premorbid conditions.

“Because I’m from Pari village and a motuan, I was invited by Dadi Toka Jnr to be part of what is going to happen with the mobile clinic and taking health and our advices to the periphery, and this is one of the principles of providing health to the population that you are looking after. We have all kinds of diseases happening, initially we used to have just the infections like TB, Malaria, Typhoid and more. But since we became independent we have seen a gradual and now a real rise in the life style disease,” he said.

Professor Kevau added that in villages like Pari, there have been about five deaths in the last month, these were people who had premorbid conditions including diabetes, bronchitis from tobacco consumption in large amounts, high blood pressure to name a few.

“When somebody has one of those conditions their immune system is not as strong as it used to be when they were not sick. So in this situation the virus is very destructive when it comes to the lowering of the immune system. The ones that have died including my cousin, they didn’t go out to parties or other, so you can’t say they got COVID outside the house, COVID came to them from outside by people who may not have been following protocols of the Niupela Pasin. Clinical evidence proves that these people with premorbid conditions with lowered immunity and were in their house the whole time, where would they get COVID from? The only answer would be the young people that go out a lot and who don’t exercise social distancing brought it into the home and that is a grave concern,” he explained.

“There’s always this issue of you understanding the mechanisms of what goes on before you accept it and one can accept that some people will have no idea of what this is all about, and if they say no to vaccination that’s okay but should something go wrong they may feel responsible for that.

“That’s why I want everybody to be vaccinated and I support that fully and I am very thankful to Dadi Toka Jnr and our Motu Koita Assembly, Moresby South and all those involved in supporting this idea in taking the vaccine to the village people,” Professor Kevau added.