Vaccines from India now in PNG

The first batch of 132,000 vaccines are being prepared for the Governments National Vaccine Roll out.

This lot of vaccines will be distributed to all provinces for the vaccination of health care workers and other front line essential workers.

Through the COVAX facility, 588,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine will be made available to Papua New Guineans.

In response to the concerns about AstraZeneca, Health Minister Jelta Wong said, “To date over 200 million doses of the AstraZeneca have been administered around the world. The European and UK regulatory authorities have reviewed and continue to review available data on reports of rare thromboembolic events in those who have been vaccinated in order to understand whether a causal link can be established with the AZ vaccine.”

They have concluded that the benefits of taking the AZ vaccine outweigh the known potential risks.

If there is a link, the events are very rare and the risk is extremely low.

WHO advises countries should continue to vaccinate with the AZ vaccine, which has saved millions of lives and prevented serious illness.

The possible risk of vaccinating - As per the UK Regulatory Agency (MHRA) report on 31st March 2021, a total of 79 cases of thromboembolic events with thrombocytopenia have been reported among 20.2 million doses of the COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca administered in the UK.

The overall risk of these blood clots is approximately 4 people in a million who receive the vaccine.

“Papua New Guineas infection rate continues to rise rapidly, and as a responsible Government - it is our duty to make vaccines available. I reiterate that taking the vaccine is not mandatory, but it is definitely encouraged.

“Our Prime Minister, Our Governor General and our Chief Justice have all taken the vaccine. That in itself is a strong statement from our country’s leadership,” said Minister Wong.

He said more than 1500 of PNG essential workers have been vaccinated in Port Moresby.