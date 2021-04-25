Vaccines arrive in Bville

Speaking at a press conference in Buin, Health Secretary Clement Totavun said the decision to roll out these vaccines will be decided by the Bougainville government through the Bougainville Executive Council.

Totavun presented a policy paper on Friday.

The BEC will deliberate on the Covid-19 vaccine while the policy paper will provide technical factual information on the types of vaccines and their benefits.

Totavun said if the paper is endorsed then they will roll out the vaccines throughout Bougainville as of next month as other parts of PNG will also be rolling out the vaccines in May.

Asked if the vaccine had any side effects that the people should know about, Totavun explained that all vaccines did have side effects that were very minor. He said these minor effects were the cause of new substances taken into the body and would include effects such as fever and pain.

Totavun further explained that the vaccine is essential as it:

Helps to reduce transmission of infection and infectious diseases and

Controls the transmission of infection and prevents deaths caused by COVID-19.

The vaccines, once endorsed by the BEC, will be used on frontline health workers first, followed by partners and others.

Vaccination is not mandatory and will only be administered on persons above 18 years of age.