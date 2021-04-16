Vaccine survey to be conducted

With assistance from UNAIDS, The Global Fund and the National Department of Health, the survey was launched in response to high levels of COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy and misconceptions in this population.

It will assess perceptions in ten provinces.

“This COVID-19 vaccination survey will be an opportunity to trigger good in-depth discussions by our key populations and People Living with HIV communities of their perceptions, thinking and understanding,” said KP Advocacy coordinator, Lesley Bola.

“We have begun with asking a few community members and there are already messages around fear, myths and misconceptions about the vaccination. This survey will help us identify any issues and will also help the National HIV/AIDS response and partners plan to effectively address any issues.”

Results from the survey are expected to be finalised next month.

Meantime, 132,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were handed over to the PNG Government yesterday (April 15th).

“This is part of the 588,000 allocated under the regional COVAX initiative and will be distributed to priority recipients according to PNG’s national rollout plan supported by Australia and other partners,” said the Australian High Commission.