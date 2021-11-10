Vaccination Is Voluntarily: Uguro

He made this call in response to teachers having misunderstanding on the vaccination.

Minister Uguro told this newsroom from France that the Government is not forcing teachers to be vaccinated, as it is up to them to decide.

“As a Minister responsible, I am doing my job by appealing to our teachers and citizens to do the right thing. Importantly we must follow our own conscience.

“My advice to teachers is that sometimes media don’t exactly report what we are saying and confusing teachers or teachers confusing themselves with the interpretation of content,” he stressed.

Minister Uguro said our teachers should not panic, they all must be confident to flow well with changes.

“Teachers can adapt to any changes provided they are fully equipped to address those changes in the society.

“It is also important for them to disseminate correct information to our citizens and they can only do it effectively, if they are equipped with knowledge and changes happening around them,” he added.