 

Update Of COVID-19 Cases

BY: Loop Author
15:00, January 8, 2022
94 reads

The latest daily update released by the Officer of the Deputy Controller of Pandemic for the beginning of January 2022 showed very minimum increase in the number of new COVID-19 cases.

As of January 1st, 2022 there were only two reported cases in the last 14 days, out of the 82 diagnosed cases, with no COVID-19-related deaths reported. A similar result goes for January 2nd for the 78 diagnosed, there were only two newly reported cases.

As of January 2, total confirmed cases was 36,192 with 35,520 recoveries and total deaths remain at 590. For the vaccination, so far, 384,043 doses had been administered, 286,837 15.3 percent persons with at least 1 dose and so far 224, 073 received their full vaccination, which is only 15.3 percent of eligible numbers to be vaccinated.  

 

