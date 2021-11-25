University Students Help Goroka Hospital

The cash of K12,808 was handed over to the Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Joseph Apa on Wednesday 24th of November in Goroka.

The students were able to raise the amount through wheelbarrow push in the respective towns where the universities are located.

Their intention is to assist the EHPHA to upgrade the Goroka Base Hospital with the development of an oxygen plant for COVID-19 patients and other patients who require medical oxygen for treatment.

While handing over the cash, student leaders appealed to Governor, Peter Numu and the local Members of the eight districts to support the initiative, as many of the patients from the hospitals where from the respective electorates.

The funding support is one of the many donations that have been coming forth from the Eastern Highlands community at large.