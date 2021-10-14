Teachers infected, no graduations

Provincial program advisor for education, Keith Tangui, said the three primary schools are Omili in Lae, Erap in Nawaeb district and Menyamya.

He said three teachers in Menyamya primary have contracted the virus, including a Grade Seven student.

“Omili we have got one teacher who was infected with COVID-19, including Erap,” stated Tangui.

Tangui said head teachers have already started contact tracing, where persons of interest will be isolated.

“Those who are suspected of having COVID will be transferred down to the Sir Ignatius Kilage Stadium to get tested.

“Schools, we’re not going to close them because last year we closed many of our schools and they didn’t do well in their exams,” he continued.

“And this week is Grade 10 exam. We feel that all our students must sit for their exams; we don’t want any of them to stay at home.

“Next week will be Grade 12 and then the following week will be Grade Eight national exam.”

The PPA said they hosted a meeting early this week with head teachers and school inspectors, where they unanimously agreed to forgo graduation.

“Primary schools will have no graduation, secondary schools will have no graduation, TVET will have no graduations,” stated Tangui.

“This is to stop the spread of COVID-19.

“Parents have been advised; no graduation, only academic transcripts and certificates will be given as soon as they finish their exams.”

(The Omili Primary School in Lae)