Take COVID-19 seriously: Genia

Genia was featured on the 9th episode of Pacific podcast Vosa on April 7th alongside World Bank’s health expert, Dr Edith Kariko in PNG, and Francyne Jacklick-Wase of Marshall Islands’ health sector.

Vosa host Arieta Rika spoke to Genia regarding hesitation and misinformation on vaccine in PNG. Genia insisted that combating misinformation is key.

Genia, whose brother in Port Moresby had recently contracted COVID-19, is focused on the complexity of combating misinformation in Papua New Guinea.

Speaking from Japan, Genia said reaching people around the country with information is difficult because of the number of existing languages.

The nature of the country with communal living and lack of resources creates a good recipe for transmission and therefore individuals must take it seriously.

Dr Kariko, Senior Health Specialist for the World Bank in PNG, says while all new vaccines naturally bring some level of uncertainty, people must remain focused on community and family when considering whether to get vaccinated.

On the issue of significant misinformation and conspiracy theories related to COVID-19 being shared in PNG and the wider region, Dr. Kariko said it is important to ensure the right information is conveyed simply and effectively for rural PNG audiences.

“Strategies for vaccine messages targeted at rural and remote areas also need to carefully consider the cultural relevance of these messages,” Dr. Karioko said.

