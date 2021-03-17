Staff infected, ANGAU partially closes

As of Tuesday, March 16th, 22 health workers have contracted the virus.

A circular from the Morobe Provincial Health Authority said services have scaled down as of Friday March 12th, particularly the Emergency Department and the Gware Wing.

“This will allow the hospital to clear these sites for re-use and clear the staff to resume duties,” said the chief executive officer, Dr Kipas Binga.

All outpatient treatments will be done at the urban clinics while only emergencies will be attended to at the ANGAU Emergency Department.