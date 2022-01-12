Sports For Vaccination Awareness

The EHPHA Chairman, Fego Kiniafa and team recently visited the Ketaboro hauslain in Unggai/Bena District to launch the community games.

The sports activity covers young people from all eight districts of Eastern Highlands for community sports, during which awareness and advocacy for COVID-19 vaccination will take place.

This sports activities, which started in December 2021 and is currently in progress. The community is involved in volleyball, basketball and touch footy with official support from the EHPH.

“The games are good for the young people in the village or hauslain because when they take part in such sports activities they will forget about doing illegal activities. Not only that but the main purpose of the sports now is for people to get together and we educate them about being vaccinated,” Mr Kiniafa said.

He added that vaccination is a prerequisite for all those who participate in the community sports in the villages.

Mr Kiniafa as Chairman of EHPHA, wants to see that while COVID-19 is evident in the province, the people get vaccinated and with the community sports, he hopes that it will be a motivating factor.

“COVID-19 is here and it doesn’t discriminate and the risk it brings is deadly. It can make you seriously ill and take your life as well. That is why it is important for you to get the vaccination to protect yourself, so we can be free from this disease,” he said.

Mr Kiniafa said he is happy to see that many youths and parents who were present to witness the launch of the sports activities were vaccinated.

“When people comply like this they let will live healthy and communities will be COVID-19 free.”