Somare’s go into lockdown

In a statement issued by Betha Somare this afternoon the Somare family home went onto lockdown as of Yesterday (March 5th).

She said while they have been following COVID protocols the family thought it was prudent to be cautious in light of the increasing number of COVID cases in NCD, and arranged for COVID tests to be carried out last week on all family members and relatives that came to assist and grieve the passing of Sir Michael.

“Fortunately all family members have tested negative to the virus but we have been exposed to people that have tested positive. For this reason we are now observing stricter isolation protocols,” said Betha.

“Therefore in line with COVID measures family members and relatives since yesterday are no longer entering or leaving 4mile house. We ask that all those that have visited 4mile in the last few days also go to locations such as the Rita Flynn Courts where you can be tested for COVID19.”

“We sincerely apologize for not be able to attend any ceremonies and we will not be able to receive any more visitors until our quarantine period is over.”

She added “I thank everyone for your understanding and cooperation at this time when numbers are spiking in the City. We also thank Oil Search, National Health Department and World Health Organisation for testing and support services.

“We urge all Papua New Guineans to stay safe and observe all prescribed safety measures and precautions. COVID19 is real and even though you might contract mild symptoms the elderly and immune suppressed may not fare so well. Please consider the vulnerable.”

“Finally, I also take this opportunity to thank everyone both in country and abroad for the outpouring of love and sadness at the passing of our dear father Sir Michael Somare last Friday 26 February 2021. We are humbled and comforted by the many messages of condolence, prayers, flowers and general acts of kindness towards Lady Veronica and the family.”