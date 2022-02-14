Solomon Islands govt Covid-19 measures includes reopening casinos

On Saturday the government announced that churches, bars and night-clubs in the Honiara Emergency zone will stay shut, except for casinos.

This comes as Covid-19 rips through Solomon Islands, especially in the capital.

As of late last week there were more than 4,000 cases in the country and at least 50 deaths.

Mr Wale claims the exemption for the casinos is purely political to support businesses with links to the government.

He asks how casinos can be any different from churches in terms of helping spread Covid.

Photo: Island Sun/Charles Kadamana Caption: Matthew Wale the MP for Aoke Langa Langa, who is one of the two candidates contesting the prime ministerial election in Solomon Islands on Wednesday 24 April.