Solomon Islands govt Covid-19 measures includes reopening casinos

BY: Loop Pacific
12:59, February 14, 2022
The Solomon Islands opposition leader Matthew Wale is horrified the governments allowing casinos to reopen while churches stay closed.

On Saturday the government announced that churches, bars and night-clubs in the Honiara Emergency zone will stay shut, except for casinos.

This comes as Covid-19 rips through Solomon Islands, especially in the capital.

As of late last week there were more than 4,000 cases in the country and at least 50 deaths.

Mr Wale claims the exemption for the casinos is purely political to support businesses with links to the government.

He asks how casinos can be any different from churches in terms of helping spread Covid.

 

Photo: Island Sun/Charles Kadamana  Caption: Matthew Wale the MP for Aoke Langa Langa, who is one of the two candidates contesting the prime ministerial election in Solomon Islands on Wednesday 24 April. 

     

