Sleeves Up For New Crest Lihir

The New Ireland Provincial Health Authority (NIPHA) with support of Newcrest Lihir and the Lihir operations health care providers, International SOS, launched the campaign at the Londolovit Town Oval recently.

Twenty-three people from Newcrest Lihir, received the vaccination at the launch.

New Ireland province has already vaccinated 411 people through the SLEEVES UP campaign launched by NIPHA, proving it to be a success with individuals taking the right approach in safeguarding themselves and their families.

Those vaccinated included police personnel, health workers, teachers, members of the Lihir community, Newcrest employees and contractor employees and their spouses.

The NIPHA team were on the island for 3 days, where they carried out awareness and roll out of the vaccination at the Londolovit Town and market and in the schools as well.

Newcrest Lihir employee Vincent Pangali, contracted the corona virus in March this year, and he and his colleagues got the jab as it was the right thing to do, despite the stigma spiraling a viral misconception.

Lihir Operations General Manager, Peter Sharpe was pleased to hear of the 411 who were vaccinated, making it the single largest number of people vaccinated to date in the entire Province.

Photo credit: Newcrest Lihir