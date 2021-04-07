Six more COVID-19-related deaths reported

Yesterday's COVID-19 update with Incident Manager for the Health Department Dr Esorom Daoni and his deputy Dr Melinda Susapu, the deaths were reported in Morobe Province, the National Capital District and New Ireland Province.

Dr Susapu said, “Morobe Province reported two deaths, NCD reported three deaths and New Ireland Province reported one.”

“The number of COVID-related deaths is now at 67,” she revealed.

New COVID-19 cases as of April 5th was 368.

They were reported out of 12 provinces including the nation’s capital.

“The cumulative total of COVID-19 reported cases is at 7,406,” she said.

Meanwhile, Oro Province also recorded its first three cases.

Oro and Manus were the only two provinces that maintained zero reported cases, until Monday April 5th.

Dr Susapu said so far COVID health facilities have tested 67,741 people.

She said there are 2,453 samples pending results from testing facilities.

And as of midday today, 558 people have been vaccinated.