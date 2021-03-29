Six more COVID-19 deaths

The death toll now stands at 51, as off Sunday 28th March, 2021.

All those deceased are between the ages of 28 to 73.

The six new deaths were recorded in the Nation’s Capital. All ranging from the ages of 28 to 73.

Four of them were male.

They were admitted to the Intensive Care Unit at the Port Moresby General Hospital until their death.

In the meantime, cumulative cases reached 5,184 on Saturday 27th March – an increase of 2394 positive cases, within a week of from March 20th.

But as of Sunday 28th March, reported cases have increased to 5,205. Deaths were at 45, but are now at 51 at Sunday 28th. Its alarming and I can’t emphasize enough.

The Western Province reported 140 new cases, 118 were males while 21 were females.

Of the new cases in NCD, the youngest is a three year old while the oldest is 75.

Morobe reported 21. All cases were symptomatic at the time of testing.

New Ireland Province recorded seven new cases, all of them were male.

Central province recorded six, and West Sepik reported two new cases.

The country at present has 5, 205 positive cases with 51 known deaths.