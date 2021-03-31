Seven new COVID-19 deaths

This increases the country’s total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 56.

All seven deaths were reported in the National Capital District. A 36-year-old female is among the six males aged between 40 and 72 years old.

Also in the last 24 hours, 271 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the country, increasing the country’s cases to 5,620.

Western Province alone reported 221 new cases, NCD reported 25 new cases, Morobe with 15, Jiwaka with three cases, and Central province reporting a single case.

The country’s COVID-19 cases as a result stands at 5,620 with 56 known deaths.