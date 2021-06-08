Seven New Cases Recorded

The cases were reported in four provinces: the National Capital District with three; Central two; and Madang and Hela with a case each.

Of the seven new cases reported, six were males whilst one was female. Their ages range between 31 and 56 years old. Two cases were showing symptoms of COVID-19 at the time of testing.

The country’s COVID-19 cases now stands at 16,398 with 164 known deaths.

15,711 people have recovered from COVID-19. To date, 117,373 people have been tested for COVID-19.

All 22 provinces including the Autonomous Region of Bougainville (AROB) have reported cases. The distribution of the cases are as follows:

· NCD - 5,076;

· Western Province - 2,385;

· Morobe - 1,175;

· East New Britain - 1,078;

· Western Highlands – 985;

· West New Britain – 997;

· Eastern Highlands – 699;

· New Ireland – 520;

· West Sepik – 445;

· AROB – 368;

· Madang – 392;

· Central – 263;

· Enga – 267;

· East Sepik – 230;

· Manus – 380;

· Simbu – 225;

· SHP – 196;

· Oro – 196;

· Jiwaka – 146;

· Milne Bay – 161;

· Hela – 113; and

· Gulf - 101.

Photo caption: Aitape COVID Awareness