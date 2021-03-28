Second medical shipment arrives

The flight brought in all the consumables and equipment required to set up a vaccination clinic.

Starting next week, the clinic will be able to administer the AstraZeneca vaccine to frontline health workers who want to be vaccinated.

Also included were personal protection gear, including gowns, gloves and goggles to help protect front-line workers in their workplace as they provide essential health services to Papua New Guineans.

They will be transferred to the International SOS that is running the vaccination clinic.