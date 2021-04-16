Schools directed to comply with protocols

Education Secretary, Dr Uke Kombra, made this statement when directing all institutions operating within the national education system to resume classes on Monday, April 19th.

He said the COVID-19 protocols that must be adhered to at all times include the wearing of masks by students, teachers and ancillary staff at all times.

“Schools are encouraged to maintain social distancing at all times and hand sanitisers or hand washing facilities must be provided at the school gates and also in the staff rooms.”

Staff or students who are experiencing flu-like symptoms are encouraged to stay at home.

“For any sick student or staff, schools must contact your local health officers to carry out swabbing and testing without delay to prevent transmission to others.”

