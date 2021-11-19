Rotary Port Moresby Donates To SJA

Mr Weggemans said Rotary Port Moresby is looking for a way to help the effort in fighting COVID in Port Moresby and they have witnessed the excellent job being done by SJA including the management of the TAC.

“In response to the COVID surge, we were looking for a way to help and we have seen that St John is doing an excellent job in managing the outbreak and the facility at Taurama Aquatic COVID Centre.

“We wanted to join in with St John on this effort and give our support in that area and connect with St Johns on this effort to assist health organisations in the fight against COVID in the nation’s capital,” he said.

St John Ambulance CEO, Matt Cannon thanked the Club for their generous contribution to the ambulance service.

“We thank the president and members of the Rotary Club of Port Moresby for the great work they do here in Port Moresby and across PNG, he added.

SJA in Port Moresby covers all of NCD and Central and parts of Gulf so with the support from Rotary club with the patient monitors to monitor patients that are recovering from COVID-19 at the TAC and the stretches help to safely transfer patients to the medical facilities.

St John has a 10-year partnership with NDOH to help train, provide and operate more ambulance services around PNG. Though St John relies on funding from the national government and from Provincial partners, it has to raise own funding to supplement funding from the government to keep services operating.

(Rotary Port Moresby Club President and members with St John Ambulance CEO and staff with the cheque dummy of K100,000 donation. Photo Credit: SJA Media)