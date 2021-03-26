Resource Sector offers support to tackle COVID-19

In a statement, the PNGCMP said the COVID-19 pandemic requires effective, immediate action and everyone has a key role to play in minimising transmission and reducing the impact of the virus through the established ‘Niupela Pasin’ protocols.

The PNGCMP says its members have agreed to assist in ensuring the most reliable information reaches communities on the safety of the vaccine and so support the PNG Government in their vaccine rollout across the country.

The collaborative effort will ensure PNGCMP Members:

Ensure our employees have accurate information and the capacity to share this with their communities;

Use our collective relationships to advocate for vaccine promotion and acceptance;

Support the Provincial Health Authorities in our host communities in their delivery of vaccines through established government systems; and

Provide logistics and cold chain support where our companies have the capacity to do so.

Also Several PNGCMP Members have the capacity, through their existing health programs, to provide support in the provinces where they operate.

ExxonMobil and their Joint Venture partners on PNG LNG, including Oil Search and Santos, operate in Central and Hela;

Oil Search Ltd operates in Southern Highlands and Gulf;

Newcrest has strong ongoing presence in New Ireland and Morobe;

Ok Tedi Mining Limited is operating in Western;

K92 Mining has operations in Eastern Highlands;

Harmony operates in Wau-Bulolo and Lae in the Morobe province;

St Barbara Limited operates in the Tabar Group of Islands in New Ireland where it is supporting the government in maintaining community health services; and

GeoPacific Resources and Kingston Resources operate in the Milne Bay province.

The PNGCMP has strongly endorsed the adoption of a whole-of-government, whole-of-society, and coordinated approach to urgently respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.