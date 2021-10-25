Residents Encouraged To Take Vaccine

In a recent press conference, NCD Governor, Powes Parkop said the Commission and major stakeholders in the city are weighing out options for a possible lockdown.

He said they would assess the infection rate of COVID-19 and the transmission rate over the next two to three days for a possible outcome.

“At this time we want to focus on strategy that can work to stop the transmission and reduce the infection.

“If we look at lockdown, we tried it before during the first and second wave, we’ve spent a lot of time, energy and resources.

NCDC have spent up to K8 million-K9 million to support police and other stakeholders to enforce COVID-19 protocols in the city. But the reality out there is, it is hard for us to enforce the protocol,” added Governor Parkop.

He is encouraging and challenging residents to play their part to protect themselves and their families.

“I am not rushing and I do not want the people in the city to rush to a strategy that is not working. That is why I have not recommended quickly a lockdown.

“At this time, I prefer that we do the roll out (COVID-19 vaccination). We get our people to voluntary understanding the situation facing the city and health system that they do their part before we consider a lockdown.

“It is really up to our people now. If we do not break the level of infection in the next two days or so we might have no choice. We are weighing all the options as we speak.”

The NCD PHA CEO, Dr. Steven Yanie has supported calls by the Governor urging that residents get vaccinated to protect themselves and their families during this pandemic.