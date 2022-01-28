Religious Gatherings Exempted

Commissioner Manning said by virtue of sections 9 (a), 29, 36 and 42 and all other enabling sections of the National Pandemic Act 2020, directed the amendment to the ban on major event gatherings of over 100 issued on 14th January, 2022 to exempt Religious activities and Essential services.

For clarity, this direction is in addition to all other requirements under the National Pandemic Act 2020, Measure 3, ‘Domestic measures’.

This direction came into effect on 25th January 2022 and ends 28 February or as varied or revoked by the Controller.