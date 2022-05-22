Public Warned To Remain COVID Vigilant

They engage in all sorts of campaign activities with unhealthy foods consumed and amid the excitement are unwarranted activities going on. The result could be deadly.

These were the warnings by the Eastern Highlands Provincial Health Authority Director for Public Health Services, Dr. Max Manape, when officiating the closing Trainers of Trainers (ToT) workshop for COVID-19 routine immunization at Aiyura, Obura/Wonenara district.

“COVID-19 is in the country, but if people are ignorant during the election period and do not follow the Niupela Pasin or get vaccinated, there is a high risk of community transmission and people getting seriously ill,” said Dr Manape.

He said, “When people are busy with elections, they will forget about COVID-19, routine immunization for their children against diseases such as polio, measles, pneumonia and other diseases that infects children.”

Dr Manape urged parents to get vaccinated to protect themselves against COVID-19 and at the same time take their children for routine immunization.

He added that currently Pneumonia is the number one killer of children with Polio.

“This is why mothers must come out and go to the health care facilities with their babies and children to receive immunizations for protection,” he said.