Public urged to wear masks

Deputy Controller Dr Daoni Esorom sent this message out to the public during the election period, as cases of the new Omicron variants BA.275, BA.4 and BAS continues to increase in globally.

"We are at a stage where the Omicron sub variant of BA.4 and BA. 5 are becoming more transmissible and as the potential to evade human immune system," Dr Daoni said.

He said with the low vaccination rates and testing happening in the country people must practice public health safety measures.

"Face masks, hand hygiene, staying at home when ill, testing yourself when symptoms present, physically distancing, all these measures are not new to us.

"The reproductive rate (Ro: which is defined as the ability of one positive case to infect other people) for BA.4 and BAS in some studies is now found to be 18.6. This is similar to the measles virus and the BA. 4 and BA.5 spreading faster than any other variants of concern, with a doubling time of 2-3days and the risk related to the variant remains very high," Dr Daoni said.

People should be reminded that mass gatherings entailing the presence of large numbers of individuals at the polling places have the potential to amplify the spread of SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19.

The public is encouraged to practice safety measures aimed at decreasing the risk of transmission of SARS-CoV-2, thus protecting voters, electoral staff and other relevant stakeholders and workers.

He said the Niupela Pasin measures if thoroughly applied, can significantly reduce the chances of being infected with or spreading COVID-19. They should be observed by anyone, at any time and in all circumstances.

According to PNGs COVID-19 update as of July 18, 2022, PNG has officially reported 44, 761 confirmed cases of COVID- 1 9 with 662 cumulative deaths.

Over 281, 558 people are fully vaccinated, and over 340, 894 people have been vaccinated with at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.