Public servants warned to mask-up

“Since the Isolation Strategy came into effect on Monday 22nd, I am seeing a difference in compliance,” said National Pandemic Controller, David Manning.

“I want to thank business houses for following the Niupela Pasin in ensuring that clients and customers have masks on before they can be allowed to do business.”

He then added, “This is a warning to government offices that have been slow to follow the Isolation Strategy imposed, that masks are mandatory.

“Departments will be penalised if they do not comply.”

The National Control Centre has ramped up military support. Manning said the concept of their deployment in this operation is for awareness.

“But depending on logistics challenges, we may use them for enforcement,” he added.

Meantime, the Controller responded to the alleged unjustified spending of COVID-19, saying the disbursement of funds allocated to COVID-19 response in the country will be made public.

“I’d be disappointed if that were the case. I am aware of one or two, which have come to my attention. Any abuses (of funds) will be subject to criminal investigation,” he added.