Public Servants Urged To Get A Jab

He made this call after the National Control Centre advised that there is evidence of rising COVID-19 cases, particularly Delta Variant.

“It is important that we now make a call for the bureaucracy and the public service to take the lead by getting vaccinated in order to protect yourself, co-workers and families. This is not a mandatory imposition on anyone.

“For the moment, our advisors point vaccine as the only option to protect us against the effects of COVID-19,” added Mr Pomaleu.

For public servants in Port Moresby, they have been encouraged to visit the nearest facility to get vaccinated:

AstraZeneca- Rita Flynn Courts

Johnson and Johnson- Vision City

Sinopharm-POMGEN Carpark

He also called on all heads of department and provincial agencies to make arrangements to bring vaccination teams to their respective offices and agencies for staff to be vaccinated.