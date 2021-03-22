Public servants to be tested

This will be one of the measures enforced as part of the national isolation strategy.

In a joint circular issued by the Department of Personnel Management Secretary, Taies Sansan, and Controller David Manning, it was outlined that some agencies have already commenced testing beginning March 8th and are awaiting results.

“Subject to the results of the test, public servants who test positive will automatically be isolated and a second test is required until the result is negative and they can resume work.

“Any staff feeling sick with symptoms of COVID-19 must immediately report the matter to their agency heads and take time off to do testing and self-isolate.”

The Government has indicated that the government machinery and businesses must not be affected.

“Services must continue to be performed by public servants, with COVID-19 protocols fully adhered to for safety purposes.”

Apart from testing, mask wearing is compulsory, all government buildings must be sanitised, fumigated and all staff provided with sanitisers, and office sitting arrangements must comply with the required spacing of at least 1.5 metres.

(People waiting outside the Lae COVID-19 testing facility)