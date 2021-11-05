Pray, Fast Against COVID: Pastors

In a press conference at the Tabernacle of Prayer Church on Thursday 04th November, 2021, senior pastors of the Body of Christ and the Evangelical churches called on the Government and the corporate sector to stop harassing citizens and coercing them to take the COVID-19 vaccine against their will.

Pastor Tom Watinga of the Assemblies of God Church likened this pandemic as in the Bible where a decree was made by a certain evil man Haman to wipe out the Jewish race. As Queen Esther was tasked to rescue the Jewish people, he called on Prime Minister, Marape to stop sitting on the fence and make the decision to save the nation from the deadly disease.

He said nobody should be forced to take that vaccine against their will because we don’t know the risks and dangers that come with it. So nobody should lose their job over this vaccine, because it is not their doing.

“They’re innocent people trying to make their living and no employer should penalize people for the virus that was not created by Papua New Guineans or local people,” Ps. Watinga said.

The Church leaders concluded that when the enemy comes like a flood, the Lord will raise up a standard against him. The standard in this case is the call on all Christians to Pray and Fast for 21 days to see God’s intervention.

“Firstly we want everyone to know about God and go to God in this difficult time. It is only God will help us, so we declare a 21 days fast and pray, so we can all fast and pray.

“Second, we want to say vaccination and COVID-19 we want to appeal to the government and maybe the city hall and other areas of business houses should not penalize our people,” he said.

The leaders said Papua New Guinea are backed by the PNG Constitution, and should not be forced into something that they do not agree to do.

“Constitution confirms it that people’s rights must be respected so the vaccination is voluntary, so we as a church recognize that and we would like to continue and uphold the voluntary position. Vaccination at no time should be forced, that’s the message in a nutshell.”