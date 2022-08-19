Practice Good Health Hygiene

This was the key message from the National Coordination Centre (NCC) for COVID-19 response in the country, to more than 3000 students from 28 secondary schools in NCD.

The students attended the 2022 NCD Secondary Schools Career Expo this week, held at the Port Moresby National School of Excellence.



The students were advised to continue to wear masks in the school if physical distancing is not possible and practice safe healthy hygiene at all times.



“When you are young and healthy, your risks of developing severe illness are lower so consider those in your community who are most vulnerable, including older persons and persons with preexisting medical conditions (such as high blood pressure, heart disease, lung disease, cancer or diabetes. Do your best to support them.



“Encourage others to take precautions including washing your hands regularly, keeping social distancing from others and staying home when you are sick. Basic actions like this can limit the virus’ spread and its impact on public health, society and the economy,” said Cathy Gundu, NCC Risk Communication and Community Engagement officer.



She said students learning suffered a major setback during the COVID-19 pandemic, and it is important that we educate them on the public health safety measures to minimize COVID-19 transmissions and for other communicable diseases.



Deputy Principal Academic for Jubilee Secondary School, Rachel Pambem thanked the RCCE team for their awareness and urged students to practice these vital healthcare practices to minimize COVID 19 transmission and address the misinformation on COVID-19 vaccines.



The RCCE team is driving public health awareness on COVID-19 infections and other diseases infectious diseases like monkey pox alert, which is now a global public health emergency of international concern. The Career Expo will end today.