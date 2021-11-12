PNGTUC Warns Of Legal Action

PNGTUC Assistant General Secretary, Anton Sekum’s warning correlates to an earlier statement released by Health Secretary, Dr Osborne Liko in August.

He said: “On 21st of August 2021, Dr. Osborne Liko, stated in the Department of Health Circular No.51 of 2021 clearly that all COVID vaccinations in PNG are only provisionally approved, and as such remain part of a clinical trial.”

Mr Sekum said the Secretary’s circular raises the question of voluntary consent.

“On behalf of workers, we intend to set up a crowd support fund to take employers and the State solely and severally to Court over existing cases if this no jab no job madness does not end immediately.”

“And for failing their fiduciary duties to the people of PNG, heads must roll at the National Department of Health as well.”

He asked, “Did our Health Department medical experts advising the National Pandemic Control Centre, informed all employers about the fact that all COVID vaccines in PNG are only provisionally approved, and as such remain part of a clinical trial guiding employers to seek voluntary consent from employees?”

“The Department of Health and by default the State, has failed their fiduciary duty to the workers of PNG, not to mention the public, by failing to impose voluntary consent leaving citizens’ open to be forced for vaccinated with the provisionally approved vaccines or rather vaccines that have not passed any clinical trials,” Mr Sekum said.

He said the disconnection in disseminating critical information by the State to the players in the economy would have consequential effects on the health of citizens and the social well-being of families into the future.

“As for employers in both the public and private sector, they have the duty of care to at least conduct some diligence prior to force vaccination on all their employees.

“Acting with paranoia have now left them susceptible to criminal ligation which could translate into huge financial losses if verdicts from the Courts go against them,” Mr Sekum said.

“So, unless we have a vaccine that is universally accepted introduced in country, it is inhuman to force people against their will to get jabbed with vaccines our Health Department affirmed as part of a clinical trial.

He further added: “The failure to observe and force compliance to the First Principle of the Nuremberg Code is reliving the horrible Nazi experiences here, hence the voice of dissent against vaccination will continue to grow.

Mr Sekum raised that, “Will it not be deemed as a crime against humanity, for the deaths and adverse medical conditions developed post forced vaccination, and the deaths that will arise out of poverty caused by loss of gainful employment (for those who exercised their right to reject vaccination).”

He said it is unclear now where culpability and liability rests for the deaths and development of other adverse medical conditions post jab. Adding that only through legal interpretations and rulings by the Courts, we will know who is culpable and where liability rests.