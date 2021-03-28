 

PNGDF to enforce campaign

BY: Salome Vincent
16:14, March 28, 2021
20 reads

Members of the PNG Defence Force have been called out to assist the municipal authority enforcing the ‘Mask Port Moresby’ campaign in the city.

It is a joint initiative by the National Capital District Commission in collaboration with NCD Health Authority, disciplined forces and Pacific Corporate Security Services to reduce widespread community transmission of COVID-19.  

City Manager Bernard Kipit warned that if city residents do not want the pandemic controller to enforce another strict measure, they must mask-up.  

Defence Force warrant officer, Jacob Maninga, said wearing a face mask is mandatory in the city and everyone has to adhere to it.

The disciplined forces have been manning three hot spots; Manu’s Malaoro market, Gordon’s and Waigani.

This continues for the duration of the 28-day isolation strategy.

Pandemic Controller David Manning said the military has been deployed to assist with awareness for now.

Tags: 
‘Mask Port Moresby’
Author: 
Salome Vincent
  • 20 reads