PNGDF to enforce campaign

It is a joint initiative by the National Capital District Commission in collaboration with NCD Health Authority, disciplined forces and Pacific Corporate Security Services to reduce widespread community transmission of COVID-19.

City Manager Bernard Kipit warned that if city residents do not want the pandemic controller to enforce another strict measure, they must mask-up.

Defence Force warrant officer, Jacob Maninga, said wearing a face mask is mandatory in the city and everyone has to adhere to it.

The disciplined forces have been manning three hot spots; Manu’s Malaoro market, Gordon’s and Waigani.

This continues for the duration of the 28-day isolation strategy.

Pandemic Controller David Manning said the military has been deployed to assist with awareness for now.