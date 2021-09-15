PNG reports Rise in COVID-19 cases

This is now Tabubil’s 3rd surge since the outbreak begun two years ago with the hospital recording 176 cases as well as 12 deaths.

Deputy Controller for the National Pandemic Response, Dr Daoni Esorom has appealed to everyone in the country to listen and follow the COVID protocols.

Dr. Daoni added that with the surge of the delta variant in the country and a high hesitancy for COVID-19 vaccines and compliance to COVID protocols is a must.

Western Province is facing huge issues such as lack of capacity to test and care for the sick. Tabubil health facility has also reported that majority of the cases are unvaccinated people, including those who have died.

Head of NCC Emergency Medical Team, Dr Gary Nou said yesterday that his team is looking at how they can help Western Province which will include deploying an international team.

However, he said EMTs can only work with the teams on the ground to beef up the ongoing operation which is almost non-existent in Western Province.

Dr Nou said more nurses are needed because most of the cases are presenting very late but the real situation on the ground is not known because of low testing.

Emergency Physician at the Port Moresby General Hospital, Dr Scotty Kendelyo, who is the clinical cluster leader at NCC, also reported that PMGH is experiencing a surge and its isolation ward is more than 50 per cent occupied thus a decision is being made to re-open the Taurama Aquatic Centre.

Meanwhile West Sepik Province has reported a surge so a team from NCC is currently on the ground to give support.