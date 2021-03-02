PNG records 14th COVID-19 death

A 60-year-old male from the National Capital District is the latest reported COVID-19 death.

He was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of the Port Moresby General Hospital on the 24th of February.

He died on Monday, while in ICU.

The death comes as 49 new cases were reported around the country on March 1, bringing the country’s COVID-19 cases to 1,365.

The cases were reported in four provinces: 15 in NCD; two in West Sepik; three in Morobe; and 31 in the Autonomous Region of Bougainville.

In NCD, nine males and six females, ages ranging from 28 to 62 years were tested positive.

Ten of the 15 cases showed symptoms whilst five were asymptomatic at the time of testing.

Four cases had been in contact with previous positive cases.

Of the 31 new cases reported in AROB, 18 are males and 13 are females.

The youngest is an eight-year-old; the oldest is 59.

Twenty-two of these cases showed symptoms of COVID-19 whilst nine were asymptomatic at the time of testing.

Nineteen of the cases had contact with previous positive cases.

In Morobe, all three cases are females between the ages of 30 and 38.

Two of them had been in contact with previous positive cases.

Seventeen provinces including AROB, have reported cases. The distribution of the cases are as follows: