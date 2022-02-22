PNG Confirms 13 New Omicron cases

This were the results from the last two updates on Thursday, 17th and Friday, 18th February 2022. On the 17th, 13 new Omicron cases were reported from the samples that were sent down to Australia, raising the total number of this new variant to 14 so far.

These 13 new cases of Omicron were among 333 new cases of COVID-19 reported on this day.

The new Omicron cases were reported from four provinces namely; National Capital District, which reported 8, Eastern Highlands (1), Central (3) and New Ireland (2).

There were also 25 new cases of Delta Variant reported, raising the number of confirmed cases of Delta to 733. These new Delta cases were from Manus (12) and Gulf (3).

Of the 333 new cases of COVID, NCD reported 119; followed by Southern Highlands (91); Central (39); Northern (22), Jiwaka (19), Hela (15), Manus (7), Western (5), Morobe (5), West Sepik (5), Western Highlands (2), Eastern Highlands (2), East New Britain (1) and Milne Bay (1).

From the 333 cases, 2 percent were reported within the last 24 hours. About 36 per cent were reported in the last six days, 28 percent reported more than two weeks ago and 34 percent were from a month ago.

As of 12pm, Friday, 18th February, 2022, there were 329 new cases of COVID-19 reported raising the country’s cumulative total confirmed cases to 39,909. The recoveries stand at 37, 706.

With eight more new deaths reported the total deaths in the country now stands at 636. The cumulative Delta cases remained at 733 and the cumulative Omicron cases remained at 14.