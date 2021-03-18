PNG-Aust flights restricted

This was revealed during the announcement of the Australian government’s assistance to gift PNG with over one million AstraZeneca vaccines and new targeted support to battle the spread of COVID-19.

Under the new restrictions, flights between Port Moresby and Cairns have been suspended, and passenger capacity on flights between Port Moresby and Brisbane will be reduced by 25 percent.

The Australian government said freight flights will continue to maintain emergency supplies and other essential services.

Also, charter flights from PNG into Australia will also be suspended, with limited exceptions for medivac, humanitarian and other critical flights.