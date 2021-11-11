PMGH COVID Cases Drop

A report from the Chief Executive Officer’s office stated that there were 115 inpatients admitted at the Taurama Aquatic Centre and PMGH. Total number of beds in both facilities is 224. There were seven discharges and three deaths.

Out of the 46 that were tested within the 24 hours, 19 were positive and 27 turned returned negative, thus the positivity rate as of yesterday was 14 percent.

Meanwhile, St John Ambulance reported that cases have stabilized in NCD but new cases were emerging in Abau district, Central Province. According to SJA CEO, Matt Cannon, the stabilization in NCD is because the surge capacity measures are working.

SJA will receive a donation from Rotary Port Moresby Club tomorrow, 12th of November including a K70,000 of ambulance stretcher equipment and a patient monitor worth K30,000.