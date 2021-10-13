PMGH COVID-19 Cases Increase

PMGH’s Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Paki Molumi has expressed that the current COVID-19 surge is the worst so far and the numbers are alarmingly increasing.

As of Monday 11th October, two more COVID-19 deaths were recorded, with 169 confirmed cases, 133 being admitted to PMGH and 33 at Taurama Aquatic Centre new COVID-19 holding facility.

The Taurama Aquatic Centre has now been fully dedicated to the moderate and low risk cases, relieving PMGH to deal with more severe cases and to return to normal operations.

Unfortunately, public is not adhering to the Niupela Pasin which continues to pose risk to everyone. Authorities are still emphasizing on people to take the COVID-19 vaccine to minimize the risks of transmission.