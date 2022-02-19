 

PM Cleared For Official Duties

18:39, February 19, 2022
The Controller of the National Pandemic Response David Manning has clarified that Prime Minister James Marape was cleared to return to work as of Wednesday 16th February, 2022.

Manning said, the Prime Minister was cleared after completing 14 days in isolation and seven days of being asymptomatic.

He highlighted that the National Control Centre medical team ensured that the PM’s situation was handled professionally and he was cleared to return to work in accordance with the set clinical and isolation guidelines.

Manning was responding to clarify medical reports concerning the situation with the PM since he went into isolation after returning from his trip to the People’s Republic of China.

